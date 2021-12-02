Attys Win $55M Fee In Purchasers' Chicken Price-Fixing Suit

By Lauraann Wood (December 2, 2021, 5:10 PM EST) -- An Illinois federal judge has awarded more than $55 million in fees to class counsel who've settled direct purchasers' chicken price-fixing claims against some major producers including Tyson Foods Inc., applauding their "exemplary" performance in a case they pursued without full confidence they'd succeed. U.S. District Judge Thomas Durkin said Tuesday that the fee award is proper for counsel at Lockridge Grindal Nauen PLLP and Pearson Simon & Warshaw LLP, who've secured more than $170 million in settlements so far for direct broiler chicken purchasers, because they invested "massive resources of time and money" into their clients' antitrust case "when no...

