IPO Stampede Powered Record Capital Markets Activity In '21

By Tom Zanki (December 17, 2021, 12:40 PM EST) -- Capital markets activity surged to another explosive year in 2021, buoyed by pandemic-related stimulus measures that fueled equity and debt financing to historic levels while more companies pursued listings through multiple paths to public markets. The year was fast-paced from start to finish with only brief respites in late summer and other holiday stretches. The frantic pace of activity offered little rest for capital markets lawyers. "The pace of deals, the volume of deals in 2021 was incredible," Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom LLP partner David Goldschmidt said. "And it was in all food groups, as we like to say....

