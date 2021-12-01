NJ Atty Who Avoided Taxes Is Suspended 2 Years In NY

By Nick Muscavage (December 1, 2021, 2:13 PM EST) -- A New Jersey attorney has been suspended from practicing law in New York for two years, after ethics officials in the Empire State agreed to reciprocal discipline following his suspension in his home state for failing to report interest payments from a client on his tax returns. Kenilworth-based attorney Howard J. Burger was suspended for two years in New Jersey by the state's high court last year. The suspension went into effect on Nov. 6, 2020. On Tuesday, a New York Supreme Court Appellate Division panel decided to suspend Burger from practicing in New York for two years as well. His latest...

