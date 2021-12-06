What Calif. Personal Injury Law Change Means For Defendants

By Anne Marie Ellis and David DeBerry (December 6, 2021, 4:20 PM EST) -- Signed by California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Oct. 1, Senate Bill 447 presents a significant change in California survival actions. The bill amends California Code of Civil Procedure Section 377.34 — the survival statute — to allow a decedent's personal representative or successor in interest on the decedent's cause of action to recover noneconomic damages for pain, suffering and disfigurement. The prior version of the survival statute precluded recovery of such damages by a decedent's estate, permitting only recovery of loss or damage that the decedent sustained or incurred prior to death — including any penalties or punitive or exemplary damages the decedent...

