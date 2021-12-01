NY Inks Deals For Clean Energy Transmission Projects

By Clark Mindock (December 1, 2021, 4:47 PM EST) -- Two clean energy companies have signed deals with the Empire State that could provide New York City with as much as a third of its electric needs each year from solar, wind and hydroelectric sources. The deals were announced Tuesday and described by officials as a first-of-its-kind effort in the state to build out renewable energy and transmission projects at that scale, bringing in an expected $7.4 billion in overall societal benefits statewide, including greenhouse gas reductions and air quality improvements. The contracts with Clean Path New York LLC and HQ Energy Services U.S. Inc. mark the largest transmission projects to...

