Texas Drivers Get Class Cert. in GEICO Total Loss Dispute

By Michelle Casady (December 1, 2021, 6:03 PM EST) -- A federal judge in Texas has certified a class action lawsuit against GEICO brought by Texas policyholders who allege that the insurer has systematically underpaid them for the actual cash value of their totaled vehicles by withholding fees and sales tax. U.S. District Judge Keith P. Ellison issued the order on Tuesday explaining the ruling and his reasoning, after orally granting the motion at an Oct. 28 hearing. Philip Angell and the other insureds filed this lawsuit in March 2020, according to court documents, and moved to certify the class in July of this year. The case names as defendants GEICO...

