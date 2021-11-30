Biden Vax Mandate Preliminarily Blocked By La. Federal Judge

By Hailey Konnath (November 30, 2021, 11:11 PM EST) -- A Louisiana federal judge on Tuesday temporarily blocked the Biden administration's COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers, handing a win to a coalition of states challenging the measure one day after a Missouri federal judge handed down a similar order. A nurse injects a COVID-19 vaccine. A judge on Tuesday halted the start of a national vaccine requirement for health care workers. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis) U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty sided with the 14-state coalition, led by Louisiana, and issued a preliminary injunction barring implementation of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services' requirement nationwide. Specifically, Judge Doughty...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS