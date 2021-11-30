Guest-Tek's Hotel Internet Product Uses Nomadix IP, Jury Told

By Craig Clough (November 30, 2021, 10:16 PM EST) -- A computer networking expert told a California federal jury Tuesday that network device maker Guest-Tek's product for connecting hotel guests to internet services uses patented technology owned by rival Nomadix. Stuart Stubblebine, a computer scientist hired by Nomadix to analyze One View Internet, the Guest-Tek product used in thousands of hotel and hospitality venues, told the jury that, aside from examining Guest-Tek's source code, he also visited four hotels that use it, two in Southern California and two in Florida. "They are materially the same," Stubblebine said when speaking about three of Nomadix's patented claims for redirection and explaining how Guest-Tek's...

