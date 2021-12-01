Afghan National Assails National Security Citizenship Vetting

By Jennifer Doherty (December 1, 2021, 3:01 PM EST) -- An Afghan national wants a federal court to force U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services to issue a decision on his naturalization application, which he says the agency has delayed for more than a year under an unlawful terrorist vetting protocol. In his complaint Tuesday, Mohammad Karimi, a Dallas resident who applied for citizenship in August 2020, challenged USCIS' decision to review his application under the Controlled Application Review and Resolution Program, a system USCIS uses to review applications from people it considers to present national security concerns. According to Karimi, USCIS implemented the program, known as CARRP, in 2008 without either...

