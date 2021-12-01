Bloomberg Reporter Says He Was Fired For Climate Coverage

By Joanne Faulkner (December 1, 2021, 5:48 PM GMT) -- A journalist suing Bloomberg after claiming he was fired for blowing the whistle on the news agency's coverage of climate change argued on Wednesday that a tribunal was wrong to prevent him from relying on emails raising concerns about biased stories. Lawyers for the journalist have said said that his emails raise concerns with Bloomberg editors that coverage was biased toward fossil fuels. (iStock) Matthew Carr urged the Employment Appeal Tribunal to overturn a decision by a lower tribunal to strike out some of his emails about news coverage at Bloomberg, after the organization successfully argued the messages were not protected...

