NJ High Court Disbars Pa. Atty Who Defrauded Elderly Client

By Nick Muscavage (December 1, 2021, 4:45 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania attorney has been disbarred in New Jersey after he was convicted of 19 counts of wire fraud in a Pennsylvania federal court for defrauding an elderly client out of tens of thousands of dollars by abusing the power of attorney she had granted to him. John Kelvin Conner of Jenkintown, Pennsylvania, was disbarred by the New Jersey Supreme Court in an order filed on Tuesday. He was disbarred in Pennsylvania in June 2019. Admitted to the New Jersey bar in 1991 and to the Pennsylvania bar in 1992, Conner was convicted in February 2019 of wire fraud and one...

