Arnold & Porter Adds Gov't Contracts Partners In DC, Chicago

By Jack Rodgers (December 7, 2021, 12:37 PM EST) -- Two government contract experts have jumped to Arnold & Porter and will work in the firm's related practices in Chicago and Washington, D.C., the firm recently announced. James Kim will join the firm's government contracts practice in the District of Columbia, while Michael Barnicle will fill out Arnold & Porter's government contracts group in Chicago. Both attorneys will join the firm as partners, according to Dec. 1 news releases. Barnicle will focus on government contracts involving compliance and corporate transactional services, as well as representing federal contractors in national defense, national security and cybersecurity issues, the firm said. Kim's practice focuses...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS