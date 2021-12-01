Attys In Law Firm Bias Suit 'Acting Like Children,' Judge Says

By Rachel Scharf (December 1, 2021, 2:21 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Wednesday berated attorneys on both sides of a former Levi & Korsinsky LLP partner's gender discrimination lawsuit for wasting the court's time with "ridiculous" discovery disputes, telling the lawyers to stop "acting like children." The rebuke from U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska came during a conference in securities litigator Amy Miller's gender bias suit alleging the plaintiff-side firm fired her in retaliation for complaining about unequal pay. Judge Preska said she expects better than the series of opposing discovery letters recently sent by Miller's lawyers from Maduegbuna Cooper LLP and L&K's counsel at Epstein Becker & Green...

