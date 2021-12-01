StarKist Tells 9th Circ. Judge's Conflicts Doom Class Cert.

By Matthew Perlman (December 1, 2021, 5:42 PM EST) -- StarKist told the Ninth Circuit it has a reason beyond the ruling itself for tossing an order that certified three classes of canned tuna buyers in sprawling private price-fixing litigation, citing stockmholdings that triggered the lower court judge's recusal from the case. StarKist and its parent company, Dongwon Industries Co. Ltd., filed a motion with the Ninth Circuit on Tuesday seeking to vacate the class certification order on grounds independent of the merits arguments they have been making in the appeal, which are based on the number of uninjured class members. The full Ninth Circuit reheard oral arguments in the case...

