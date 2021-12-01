Imerys, Cyprus Get Go-Ahead For Mediation In Ch. 11 Cases

By Rick Archer (December 1, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- The Delaware bankruptcy judge overseeing the Imerys Talc America Inc. and Cyprus Mines Corp. Chapter 11 cases have given the companies the go-ahead to start mediation with their insurers to try and hammer out issues around a proposed talc injury settlement fund. U.S. Bankruptcy Court Judge Laurie Selber Silverstein Tuesday signed an order appointing two mediators to hold three months of talks that include clauses addressing potential discovery issues the judge previously said had arisen in other bankruptcies in the district. The talks will take place between Imerys, its bankrupt former parent company Cyprus, the tort claimants committees and future claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS