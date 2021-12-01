Freight Co.'s Ex-CFO Gets 2 Years For Accounting Scheme

By Al Barbarino (December 1, 2021, 5:06 PM EST) -- The ex-chief financial officer of Roadrunner Transportation Systems was sentenced to two years in prison for his role in an accounting manipulation scheme that falsely inflated the trucking company's earnings and cost shareholders tens of millions of dollars, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. The sentence was handed down to Peter R. Armbruster, 62, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, on Tuesday after a jury convicted him in late July of four counts of violating federal securities laws, including misleading a public company's auditors, securities fraud and keeping false books and records. "This sentence reflects the serious harm an executive caused by deliberately...

