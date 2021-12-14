'Outrageous' Forex Fraud Lands Trader 2-Year Sentence

By Ivan Moreno (December 14, 2021, 4:00 PM EST) -- A foreign exchange trader received a two-year sentence Tuesday in Brooklyn federal court and now faces deportation for conning Korean American backers of his currency investing business with what prosecutors called "truly outrageous" lies that were "divorced from any grounding in reality." Judge Raymond J. Dearie of the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of New York sentenced Tae Hung Kang, a South Korean citizen living in Queens, for his guilty plea in March to securities fraud conspiracy and ordered him to pay more than $835,000 to investors in his companies, Safety Capital Management Inc. and GNS Capital Inc., which both did...

