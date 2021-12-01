Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Broker Should Cover $4M Settlement, Transport Co. Says

By Ben Zigterman (December 1, 2021, 2:32 PM EST) -- A transportation company sued its insurance broker in Ohio federal court Wednesday, accusing Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. of failing to acquire workers' compensation coverage for one of the company's subsidiaries.

After years of litigation, FirstGroup America was left paying a $4 million settlement to the family of one of its subsidiary's employees who died in a bus accident in 2010, according to the suit.

In 2009, FirstGroup was looking to consolidate its insurance policies to include Greyhound, which it owned at the time, and its affiliate, Americanos, according to the suit.

Greyhound's policy had workers' compensation insurance for Americanos in...

