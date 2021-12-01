GOP Sens. File Bill To Revamp Commerce's Telecom Agency

By Christopher Cole (December 1, 2021, 7:08 PM EST) -- Two key Republican senators on telecom policy filed legislation Wednesday to reauthorize and reform an agency under the U.S. Department of Commerce tasked with managing broadband infrastructure. The bill sponsored by Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and John Thune, R-S.D., would tee up annual funding of roughly $53 million over two years for the National Telecommunications and Information Administration. But it would also make some policy changes, including what the lawmakers say would be increased interagency communication. The NTIA works closely with agencies such as the Federal Communications Commission on spectrum issues. Although the NTIA receives funding each year as part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS