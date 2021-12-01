Insurers Can't Override H-2B Criteria, BALCA Says

By Alyssa Aquino (December 1, 2021, 5:27 PM EST) -- A U.S. Department of Labor appeals board rejected a California trucking company's request to temporarily hire foreign workers through the H-2B visa program, saying the company held its drivers to tougher experience and age requirements than what the visa allows. Bali Express Services Inc. had violated a federal regulation by requiring its drivers to be at least 26 years old with a minimum of 24 months of experience, qualifications that are higher than what other trucking companies demand, the Board of Alien Labor Certification Appeals said Tuesday in rejecting the company's arguments that its insurer set those driving requirements. "Simply put,...

