Broker Urges 4th Circ. To Revive $3.1B Satellite Deal Dispute

By Daniel Wilson (December 1, 2021, 8:00 PM EST) -- A broker has urged the Fourth Circuit to revive its case alleging Airbus, Lockheed Martin and South Korea wrongly cut it from a $3.1 billion military satellite deal, saying its claims were timely and South Korea shouldn't be considered sovereignly immune. A district court mistakenly found the South Korean government was immune to the suit, as the disputed satellite deal and overarching sale of F-35 fighter jets that it stems from both fall under an exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act that applies to commercial activities by foreign governments, Blenheim Capital Holdings Ltd. said in a Nov. 30 brief....

