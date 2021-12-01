Biden Admin. Urges Clear Global Rules In New Space Plan

By Daniel Wilson (December 1, 2021, 5:40 PM EST) -- The White House on Wednesday outlined the administration's priorities for space, including establishing a "rules-based international order," as President Joe Biden expanded the National Space Council to add several cabinet secretaries and his top climate change official. The White House released its "Space Priorities Framework," and an executive order renewing the space council's charter and expanding its membership just ahead of the council's first meeting under the Biden administration. The council had previously been revived by the Trump administration after being disbanded in 1993. The council is tasked with developing space policy and strategy suggestions for the president. Under the new...

