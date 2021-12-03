Former SBA General Counsel Joins Womble Bond As Partner

By Jack Rodgers (December 3, 2021, 1:32 PM EST) -- An attorney who most recently served as general counsel for the U.S. Small Business Administration as it oversaw implementation of economic relief legislation in response to the COVID-19 pandemic has become a partner at Womble Bond Dickinson LLP, the firm announced. Britt Whitesell Biles has joined the firm's business litigation group and will work as a member of the white collar and investigations team, Womble Bond said Tuesday. She will represent corporate and individual clients in white collar, litigation and regulatory compliance matters, the firm said. In a statement, Biles noted her practice and clients would benefit from her joining Womble...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS