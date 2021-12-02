Stoel Rives Hires Away Federal Prosecutor In Sacramento

By James Mills (December 2, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Stoel Rives LLP has nabbed a litigator with more than two decades of experience as a federal prosecutor to work in its Sacramento office. Matthew Segal, who worked for the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Eastern District of California for 17 years, most recently as the chief of the special prosecutions unit, will focus his practice on internal investigations, white collar crime and criminal antitrust matters. Segal, who also spent five years as a trial attorney in the U.S. Justice Department's Antitrust Division, told Law360 Pulse on Thursday that he determined Stoel Rives is the right place for him after looking...

