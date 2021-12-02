User Agreements Sink Chrome Privacy Suit, Google Says

By Donald Morrison (December 2, 2021, 5:36 PM EST) -- Google has asked a California federal judge to toss a proposed class action filed by Google Chrome users claiming that the tech giant collected their personal data without permission, saying it has shown that the proposed class members consented to the data collection. In a motion for summary judgment filed Monday, Google argued that proposed class members consented to data collection when they signed an account-holder agreement the court hasn't reviewed and further consented before March 2020 by signing a privacy policy it says class members didn't fully read. "Discovery has established that plaintiffs agreed to Google's privacy policy when they...

