Amazon Faces Fast-Tracked Trial Over Counterfeit Cashmere

By Brian Dowling (December 1, 2021, 2:09 PM EST) -- A Boston federal judge Wednesday gave Amazon.com Inc. and a cashmere industry group less than a week to settle before they must go to trial in a recently filed suit seeking to hold the e-commerce giant responsible for knockoffs sold on its marketplace. The decision by U.S. District Judge William G. Young, known for giving such ultimatums based on the federal civil procedure rules, came as lawyers for Amazon, one of its vendors and the Cashmere and Camel Hair Manufacturers Institute gathered in the judge's fifth-floor courtroom to argue over the group's bid for a court order blocking Amazon from selling...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS