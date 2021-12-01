4th Circ. Won't Revive DXC Technology Investors' $2B Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 1, 2021, 8:54 PM EST) -- A Fourth Circuit panel in a published opinion on Wednesday affirmed a lower court's decision to toss a $2 billion securities suit that accused DXC Technology Company and its top brass of making misleading statements about revenues. The panel agreed with the district court's finding that the plaintiffs failed to allege that DXC, its former CEO Mike Lawrie and its current Chief Financial Officer Paul Saleh made actionable false and misleading statements. The panel also agreed with the lower court that the facts included in the complaint were not strong enough to allege that the defendants acted with scienter. Judge James...

