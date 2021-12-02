Tax Accounting Firm Wants Out Of Ponzi Scam Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 2, 2021, 8:21 PM EST) -- Three named defendants in a proposed class action suit against Oppenheimer & Co. over an alleged $110 million Ponzi scheme asked a Georgia federal judge on Wednesday to be dismissed from the case, arguing that the suit made "conclusory allegations" about their involvement. William Conn Jr., Conn & Co. Tax Practice LLC and Conn & Company Consulting LLC are all named as defendants in the proposed class action and are collectively referred to as the "Conn defendants." They argue the complaint — filed in August by plaintiff 6694 Dawson Blvd. LLC — fails to state a claim against them and instead includes "sweeping...

