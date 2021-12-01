DraftKings 'Cash Out' Feature Cribs Patented Tech, Suit Says

By Rachel Scharf (December 1, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- British bookmaker Colossus Bets hit DraftKings Inc. with a patent suit in Delaware federal court Wednesday alleging that a "cash out" button on the Boston-based sports betting giant's platform infringes its proprietary technology. The intellectual property arm of London, England-based Colossus Bets, which specializes in pool betting, targeted a feature in the DraftKings SportsBook that allows users to cut their losses and secure partial winnings before a game has ended. According to the complaint, Colossus owns seven patents on technology that lets gamblers sell their outstanding wagers back to the sportsbook during the course of a sporting event. Those patents, issued...

