House Transpo Chair DeFazio Won't Seek Reelection

By Linda Chiem (December 1, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- U.S. Rep. Peter DeFazio, the longtime Democrat from Oregon and chairman of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, announced Wednesday that he will not seek reelection next year, stepping away from Capitol Hill after serving 36 years in the House. DeFazio, the longest-serving member of the House from Oregon, spent his decades on Capitol Hill advocating for aviation safety, infrastructure investment and labor protections, as well as policies aimed at tackling the effects of climate change, among other things. "With humility and gratitude I am announcing that I will not seek re-election next year. It has been the greatest honor of...

