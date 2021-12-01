Jordan Cove Developers Pull Plug On $10B Project

By Clark Mindock (December 1, 2021, 4:09 PM EST) -- Developers are pulling the plug on plans to build the contentious $10 billion Jordan Cove liquefied natural gas export terminal and pipeline in Oregon, telling the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission on Wednesday that they no longer believe they can get state permits. Jordan Cove Energy Project LP and Pacific Connector Gas Pipeline LP told FERC that a review they conducted after the state denied them Clean Water Act and Coastal Zone Management Act authorizations earlier this year had left them feeling uncertain about the possibility of turning those decisions around. The developers are both entities of Canada's Pembina Pipeline Corp....

