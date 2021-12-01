Calif. AG Defends Corp. Board Diversity Law As Trial Opens

By Craig Clough (December 1, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- The California attorney general's office urged a state judge at the start of a bench trial Wednesday to reject a challenge to a law requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards of directors, arguing it benefits the state and is constitutional. Aside from helping balance out a significant disparity between the number of men and women serving on public boards in the state, S.B. 826 benefits California in other ways, state attorney Ashante L. Norton told Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maureen Duffy-Lewis. The 2018 law will prove to be constitutional because the Legislature...

