Real Estate Rumors: Lennar, Facebook, Presidente

By Andrew McIntyre (December 2, 2021, 4:51 PM EST) -- California developer Hearthstone has purchased a Coral Springs, Florida, site for $13.24 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported Thursday. The deal is for 15.7 acres at Wiles Road and Northwest 120th Avenue, and the seller is Lennar Homes, according to the report. Facebook has leased more than 700,000 square feet at 1275-1395 Crossman Ave. in Sunnyvale, California, and has also leased nearly 520,000 square feet at 555, 567, and 577 Airport Blvd. in Burlingame, California, The Real Deal reported Wednesday, citing sources with knowledge of the matter. The properties are owned by Tishman Speyer, and the combined deal represents the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS