Koch Companies Want In On Delaware Citgo Auction

By Victoria McKenzie (December 2, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- Two Swiss Koch Industries affiliates are seeking to join the rush to collect on debts from Venezuela's U.S. asset Citgo, asking a federal judge for an order that would allow the companies to register their $400 million award confirmation in Delaware. In a motion filed on Wednesday in D.C. federal court, Koch Minerals and Koch Nitrogen International said there's no reason to expect that Venezuela will voluntarily pay its debt, citing nine other arbitration award enforcement cases filed in U.S. courts. The motion also pointed with some urgency to the number of other creditors positioning themselves to collect on judgments in...

