Alaska Enviro Groups Seek Early Win In Mining Road Fight

By Joyce Hanson (December 2, 2021, 8:56 PM EST) -- Environmental groups have urged an Alaska federal judge to grant them an early win in their suit seeking to vacate permits for a mining road in a protected wilderness area, saying U.S. government agencies failed to carefully analyze the project when giving it the go-ahead. The Northern Alaska Environmental Center, among other groups, said Wednesday that the Bureau of Land Management and the Army Corps of Engineers failed to obtain necessary information when they approved the 211-mile road. They argued that both the BLM and the Corps violated the National Environmental Policy Act while the Corps violated the Clean Water Act...

