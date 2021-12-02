Ga. Residents Fight Site Owner's Bid To Escape Cancer Suits

By Morgan Conley (December 2, 2021, 5:38 PM EST) -- Georgia residents alleging that a Sterigenics sterilization plant exposed them to carcinogenic emissions are fighting an attempt by the site's landlord to escape the suit, arguing that the landlord was responsible for building repairs and that fewer emissions would have escaped the facility had it been properly maintained. Numerous individuals suing Illinois-headquartered Sterigenics US LLC as well as the owner of the property, Colorado-based Prologis First U.S. Properties LP, told a Georgia state court in Cobb County it should reject Prologis' bid for summary judgment. The residents told the court in a combined response Tuesday that Prologis is not an "out-of-possession...

