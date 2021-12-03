NY Court Revives Faulty Heart Valve Replacement Suit

By Jonathan Capriel (December 3, 2021, 3:35 PM EST) -- A New York state appeals court has revived a woman's lawsuit against Abbott Laboratories over an allegedly negligent heart valve replacement surgery that caused her husband's death, finding that not all of her claims were preempted by federal regulations. The lower court correctly determined that Arlene Arnold's state law claims of breach of warranty and product liability for the device, a battery-powered mechanical heart pump designed and manufactured by Abbott and St. Jude Medical LLC, were voided by the 1976 Medical Device Amendment to the Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, but it erroneously released Abbott out of all claims, the four-justice...

