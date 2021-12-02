Real Estate Fraudster Gets 5 Years In $58M Rip-Off Of Clients

By Pete Brush (December 2, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge hit a Connecticut fund manager who bilked more than 330 investors out of $58 million with five years in prison Thursday, saying the defendant didn't fully take responsibility despite admitting that he touted bogus real estate opportunities. Eric Malley, center, leaves Manhattan federal court Thursday. (Pete Brush | Law360) U.S. District Judge Edgardo Ramos also directed defendant Eric Malley, 51, to forfeit $5.6 million, make $33.2 million in restitution to his victims, and surrender to custody Jan. 25. "The harm in this case is real," Judge Ramos said. "You can't hurt people over a number of years and...

