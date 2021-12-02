5th Circ. Overturns Own Precedent In Maritime Liability Row

By Y. Peter Kang (December 2, 2021, 7:56 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday shot down its own 2012 precedent in a maritime case over a boat crew member's collision injury, saying a subsequent U.S. Supreme Court ruling supersedes previous case law and allows a tugboat company to assert a cap on damages. In a published opinion, a three-judge Fifth Circuit panel reversed a Louisiana federal judge's dismissal of Bonvillian Marine Service Inc.'s lawsuit seeking a judgment that it could invoke the Limitation of Liability Act of 1851, which limits a vessel owner's liability to the value of the vessel plus freight. The underlying suit filed by Junior Joseph Pellegrin...

