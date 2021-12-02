Artist Says 'Made In Heaven' Art Nicked Serpent Sculpture

By Lauren Berg (December 2, 2021, 6:41 PM EST) -- Pop culture artist Jeff Koons incorporated without permission an artist's sculpture of a serpent wrapped around a rock pedestal to create artwork featuring Koons clutching the lingerie-clad body of Italian adult film actress Cicciolina, according to a federal lawsuit filed Thursday in New York. In 1988, artist Michael A. Hayden was working in Italy as a set designer for film and theater, including for performances featuring adult film star Ilona Staller — widely known as "Cicciolina" — when he created a large sculptural work depicting a giant serpent wrapped around a rock pedestal, according to the complaint. Artist Michael A. Hayden...

