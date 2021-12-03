US Steel Accuses Zurich Of Bad Faith In Injured Trucker Suit

By Ganesh Setty (December 3, 2021, 2:59 PM EST) -- Zurich American Insurance Co. and a construction company contracted by U.S. Steel must cough up more than $560,000 in settlement and legal costs after a tractor-trailer ran over a trucker attempting to reach a weigh station the contractor built, the steel manufacturer told a Pennsylvania state court. Because the contractor, Chapman Corp., led design and construction in 2006 of the plant's "North Gate relocation project," which included the building of the weigh station, U.S. Steel said Wednesday that the blanket agreement between the two companies for the project required U.S. Steel to be immune from any claims arising out of the project....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS