Ex-Panama President's Son Cops To Laundering Bribes

By Stewart Bishop (December 2, 2021, 5:55 PM EST) -- One of the sons of fomer Panamanian President Ricardo Martinelli on Thursday admitted to laundering tens of millions of dollars in bribes made at the direction of Brazilian construction conglomerate Odebrecht SA. Luis Enrique Martinelli Linares, 39, and his brother Ricardo Alberto Martinelli Linares, 42, stand accused of funneling $28 million in bribes from Odebrecht to an unnamed relative serving in Panama's government from 2009 to 2015. Former President Martinelli was in office from 2009 to 2014. During an afternoon hearing before U.S. District Judge Raymond Dearie in Brooklyn, Luis Martinelli pled guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy. He's...

