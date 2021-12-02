Space Needle's Insurer Can't Keep Virus Coverage Row In NY

By Eli Flesch (December 2, 2021, 7:43 PM EST) -- The Space Needle's suit for coverage of its pandemic losses can be litigated outside of New York, an Empire State appeals court ruled Thursday, upholding a finding that the building's insurer had tried to do an "end run" around Washington forum-selection rules. A New York appeals court ruled that the space needle's suit for coverage of its pandemic losses can be litigated outside the Empire State, upholding a finding that the Seattle icon's insurer tried to do an "end run" around Washington forum-selection rules. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren) An Appellate Division panel explained that North American Elite Insurance Co.'s policy with the...

