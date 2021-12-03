DISH Network Wins $4.4M In Pirated Content Suit

By Khorri Atkinson (December 3, 2021, 6:30 PM EST) -- A New York federal judge has awarded DISH Network LLC more than $4.4 million in the satellite pay-TV giant's lawsuit accusing two companies of illegally streaming content exclusively licensed to DISH for distribution. U.S. District Judge John L. Sinatra Jr. issued a final judgment and permanent injunction order on Thursday against internet protocol television services ZummTV and TVIPBOX for violating the Federal Communications Act. It joins a growing string of monetary damages DISH has secured in federal courts against various companies and individuals accused of rebroadcasting its programming without authorization. That includes $16.8 million a Texas federal judge ordered a man...

