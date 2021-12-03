BofA Accepts $1.2M Deal To End Mortgage Title Kickback Suit

By Katryna Perera (December 3, 2021, 9:14 PM EST) -- Bank of America has agreed to pay $1.2 million to end a class action suit claiming it participated in a kickback scheme with a mortgage title company in Maryland. Plaintiffs Tracie Parker Dobbins and Gladys Parker filed a motion for preliminary approval in Maryland federal court Thursday, stating that a settlement was reached, free of collusion, between the certified class and Bank of America NA. In 2020, a judge certified a class of everyone in the U.S. who were borrowers on federally related mortgage loans originated or brokered by Bank of America for which mortgage title company Genuine Title LLC provided...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS