Texas Pueblo Urges Justices To Undo E-Bingo Decision

By Andrew Westney (December 3, 2021, 8:09 PM EST) -- The Ysleta del Sur Pueblo has urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn a decision that Texas can block the tribe's electronic bingo, saying it's time for the high court to discard a badly decided case that the Fifth Circuit has been following for more than 25 years. In the federally recognized tribe's first brief since the high court agreed to hear its case in October, the Pueblo said Thursday that Texas has the power under the 1987 Restoration Act — a law that reestablished federal recognition of the Pueblo as well as of the Alabama-Coushatta Tribe of Texas — to...

