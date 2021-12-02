Calif. Board Diversity Law Essentially Voluntary, Judge Told

By Craig Clough (December 2, 2021, 10:24 PM EST) -- A California Secretary of State's Office employee overseeing implementation of a law requiring publicly held corporations to place a minimum number of women on their boards testified during a bench trial Thursday that although the law allows for fines, no company has been penalized for noncompliance since its passage in 2018. On the second day of their case-in-chief, the plaintiff taxpayers challenging the law called to the stand Betsy Bogart, chief of the Business Programs Division of the Secretary of State's Office. Bogart explained that no fines have been imposed since the law was passed in 2018, although about only 100...

