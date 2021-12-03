5th Circ. Won't Enforce $18B Saudi Oil Award

By Caroline Simson (December 3, 2021, 9:21 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Thursday refused to enforce an $18 billion arbitral award against the state-owned Saudi Aramco on sovereign immunity grounds, although it opted not to opine on the alleged "shenanigans" that plagued the underlying arbitration. The circuit court ruled that the Saudi Arabian Oil Co., or Saudi Aramco, need not face the litigation since it never agreed to arbitrate the dispute, which centered on allegedly unpaid rent for oil fields. That meant that an exception to the Foreign Sovereign Immunities Act was not satisfied, according to the opinion. Although the panel noted that the arbitration "was, to put it...

