9th Circ. Wary Of Class Cert. In Rock Star Copyright Fight

By Andrew Karpan (December 9, 2021, 10:04 PM EST) -- Ninth Circuit judges had tough questions on Thursday for an attorney representing rock musicians about how the performers could prove they never consented to having their shows recorded, after a California federal judge certified their class action against a music memorabilia website that bought the allegedly unauthorized recordings from concert promoters. A lawyer for the singer Greg Kihn — best known for his 1983 hit song "Jeopardy" — appeared virtually in an appeals court in San Francisco to defend a decision last year by U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers that named Kihn lead plaintiff in a class action against the alleged owners of...

