Bloomberg Reporter Suffers Setback In Whistleblowing Suit

By Joanne Faulkner (December 3, 2021, 4:58 PM GMT) -- A journalist suing Bloomberg will not be allowed to argue that complaints he made about the focus of climate crisis coverage are protected under whistleblowing rules after a judge ruled on Friday that they did not meet the public interest test. The lower court erred by allowing the reporter to claim that he had been dismissed for blowing the whistle on Bloomberg's allegedly biased reporting on fossil fuels, the appeals tribunal has said. (AP Photo/J. David Ake) Judge Heather Williams agreed at the Employment Appeals Tribunal with Bloomberg that five examples of emails and conversations referred to by reporter Mathew Carr...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS